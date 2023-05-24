Punjab: Gangster shot dead by car-borne assailants in Amritsar

Gangster Jarnail Singh, who was out on bail, was shot dead by four unidentified assailants at his native Sathiala village in Amritsar district on Wednesday, police said.

Gangster Jarnail Singh, who was out on bail, was shot dead by four unidentified assailants at his native Sathiala village in Amritsar district on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baba Bakala sub-division deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harkrishan Singh the four masked assailants had come in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and fired 20 shots around 11.30am, killing Jarnail on the spot.

Also read: Punjab Police red-faced after finding man caught at Bengaluru not Sandeep Bareta

“One more man has been injured in the firing,” the DSP said.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the assailants shooting at Jarnail outside a grocery shop in the village.

Jarnail, who belonged to the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang, was on bail, the police said, adding they are investigating the role of his rival gang members.