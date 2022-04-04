Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gangster's father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns
chandigarh news

Gangster’s father sets himself on fire at police station in Ludhiana, suffers 30% burns

The gangster’s father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire
Before setting himself on fire, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner who had shot his son, gangster Aman Tatto, who was extorting money from him. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking action against the man who shot his son in self-defence, gangster Aman Tatto’s father attempted self-immolation outside the Daba police station on Sunday.

The gangster’s father, Gurdeep Singh, arrived at the police station at noon, emptied a kerosene -filled canister, and set himself on fire. The cops immediately doused the flames, and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Doctors say he has suffered 30% burns.

Gurdeep Singh had been making rounds of the police station, seeking action against the showroom owner who had shot his son during an extortion bid. He had also lodged a complaint with senior police officers, and an inquiry had been marked in the matter.

Before setting himself aflame, Gurdeep Singh alleged that the police were reluctant to take action against the showroom owner. He also said that on April 2 an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the police station had slapped him.

What had happened?

The gangster, Arvinder Singh alias Aman Tatto, was shot while attempting to extort money from a shopkeeper in Giaspura on July 1, 2021. Nine days later, he was arrested with the bullet fired at him still lodged in his stomach. The police had him admitted to a hospital.

Gurdeep Singh has alleged that the shopkeeper, Ranjodh Singh, who had opened fire on his son, had no arms licence, and should be arrested for possessing an illegal weapon. However, the cops say the shopkeeper had snatched Tatto’s weapon and shot him with it in self defence.

On April 2, police officials, including additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2), Balwinder Singh Randhawa, had visited the shop where Aman Tatto had been shot.

