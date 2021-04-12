Gangster-turned-activist Sidhana’s cousin alleges abduction, torture by Delhi cops; DDR lodged

A cousin of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in the January 26 Red Fort violence case, has alleged abduction and torture by the Delhi Police.

Gurdeep Singh (24) along with his friend Gurpreet Singh was allegedly picked by unidentified persons stated to be Delhi cops from near Punjabi University, Patiala, on April 8 evening supposedly to extract information about Sidhana’s whereabouts. They were dropped at Ambala around noon the next day, it was claimed.

The Bathinda police on Sunday registered a daily diary report (DDR) in the alleged incident.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said since the alleged crime took place in Patiala, they have intimated their counterparts for further investigation. “A communiqué was sent today on the basis of a statement of Gurdeep Singh. Technically, the alleged incident took place in Patiala, but we are also probing the matter as the patient who is undergoing treatment at the Bathinda civil hospital,” said the SSP.

Gurdeep, a law student, went to Patiala from Bathinda’s Sidhana village on April 8 to appear in examination through online mode, it was claimed.

On Saturday night, Sidhana and his supporters reached the hospital. “Gurdeep was subjected to severe torture. The Punjab government should intervene against the illegal action of the Delhi Police. The Centre is resorting to such actions to intimidate those spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws,” Sidhana said.

Dr Ravinder Singh Ahluwalia, who attended to Gurdeep at the emergency ward, said the patient had blunt injuries and he was out of danger since his admission.

It is learnt that there are gaps in Gurdeep’s statement and the police have been asked to look into the same.

As per the statement, Gurdeep and his friend were on a motorbike when they were forcibly taken in an SUV. Gurdeep told the police that abductors introduced themselves as Delhi cops who had arrested Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in the Delhi violence case. Gurpreet was not touched by the alleged abductors, it was claimed.

“Why no police complaint was lodged by anyone when he went missing is intriguing. We don’t know why the victim or his family waited for over two days till Saturday night to report the matter. Also, why did Gurdeep travel all the way to Patiala from his village just to appear in online examination,” said a police official.

He said the mobile phones of both Gurdeep and Gurpreet will be analysed to gather forensic clues as where they were taken after the alleged abduction. Gurpreet will also be questioned for more details.

The police denied that the victim’s family had shared any input of having CCTV footage of the abduction with them.