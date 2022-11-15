Garbage collection, disposal primary issue in Chandigarh: Report

The primary challenge faced by the city is garbage collection and its disposal, as per a document released by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The document, ‘Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond’, which were finalised by the UT in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), says that traffic and parking problems were recurrent in the city as the number of vehicles is increasing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though overall citizens feel that Chandigarh is a safe and peaceful city, but there is a growing concern about crime and drug abuse, the UNDP report said. “The problem is strongly linked with paying guests (PGs) in the city. Citizens are concerned about their culture and the impact on the next generation,” stated the report.

Though Chandigarh clinched the 12th position in Swachh Survekshan 2022, garbage collection, proper disposal of waste, and cleanliness are the topmost issues as per Chandigarh residents.

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chairperson Baljinder Singh Bittu said garbage is a major issue in the city, but the civic body is not taking it seriously. “Residents have been routinely complaining about irregularities in service and that garbage collectors do not go to second and third floors of houses to collect waste. Garbage collection charges have also led to confusion among residents,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 2.5 lakh households and commercial establishments from where the MC collects garbage.

The document, in its propositions, also considers variables as pandemics, climate change, environmental disasters and their potential impact on the city’s development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON