Garbage truck runs over bike in Panchkula, one dead

A fatal collision at the Sector 9/10 Chowk on Thursday claimed the life of a 37-year-old man and left another seriously injured. The motorcycle that was hit by a municipal garbage truck in Panchkula’s Sector 10 on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The deceased was identified as Narendra Katal, a resident of Ratangarh, Gurudaspur.

According to the statement provided by the 24-year-old survivor, Mohit Dogra,who is a product specialist at a pharma company in Mohali, the incident occurred when he was travelling on his motorcycle, a Bajaj Pulsar, with his colleague Narendra to Sector 10, Panchkula.

Dogra said, “I was riding the motorcycle, and Narendra was sitting behind me. Around 12.40 pm, while I was turning from the Sector 9/10 Chowk towards Sector 10, I tried to pass a three-wheeler ahead of me when its driver suddenly cut into my path while driving at high speed. This caused my motorcycle to swerve and lose balance, and both I and Narendra fell on the road. I fell on the left side, while Narendra and the motorcycle fell on the right side. After this, a yellow-coloured municipal garbage truck, coming from behind and also being driven at high speed, ran over the motorcycle and Narendra.”

The three-wheeler, driven by one Sajan, a resident of Mohali, while the Manoj of Panchkula’s Baraholi was behind the wheel of the garbage truck.

Both the vehicles came to a halt, and their drivers immediately came for assistance. Both the victims were rushed to the Sector 6 civil hospital in Panchkula. While Dogra received minor injuries and was discharged after first aid, Narendra succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, taking photographs and clearing traffic. The three vehicles involved in the accident were seized and are parked at the Sector 10 Police Station, Panchkula, for further investigation. Dogra has identified both the three-wheeler driver, Sajan, and the truck driver, Manoj, as responsible for the tragic accident.

Police officials confirmed that both Sajan and Manoj were booked under Sections 281, 125 (A), 106, 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 5 Police Station, Panchkula, as further investigation into the case is underway.