Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
chandigarh news

Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman

The accused worked as a gardener in a park, while the rape victim worked as a domestic help in Ludhiana
Police booked a gardener for alleged of a rape 19-year-old Ludhiana woman. (HT File)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant.

The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.

Promising to find her a job with higher wages, Ram had taken her to a park and raped her, and continued to establish physical relations with her for five months.

The victim said that on March 28 her mother took her to the hospital for a check up as he had been unwell, where the doctors told them that she was four months pregnant.When she told the accused, he fled.

An FIR was lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

