Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gas agency’s deliveryman robbed of 25,000 in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Gas agency’s deliveryman robbed of 25,000 in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana-based who works for Indane Gas Agency, said he was going towards Tajpur Road from Sahibana village to deliver gas cylinders in his auto when four men on two bikes intercepted him.
Four unidentified persons robbed a gas agency’s deliveryman of 25,000 in Maurya Enclave in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four unidentified persons robbed a gas agency’s deliveryman of 25,000 in Maurya Enclave, Jamalpur, on Friday.

The victim, Vijay Yadav, 24, of Bhukhri village, who works for Indane Gas Agency, said he was going towards Tajpur Road from Sahibana village to deliver gas cylinders in his auto when four men on two bikes intercepted him. “The accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and threatened to kill me. They snatched the money and fled.”

Assistant sub-inspector Krishan Lal said a case has been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP