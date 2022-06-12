Gas agency’s deliveryman robbed of 25,000 in Ludhiana

Four unidentified persons robbed a gas agency’s deliveryman of ₹25,000 in Maurya Enclave, Jamalpur, on Friday.

The victim, Vijay Yadav, 24, of Bhukhri village, who works for Indane Gas Agency, said he was going towards Tajpur Road from Sahibana village to deliver gas cylinders in his auto when four men on two bikes intercepted him. “The accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and threatened to kill me. They snatched the money and fled.”

Assistant sub-inspector Krishan Lal said a case has been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.