Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples

Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker at the seminar held in GCG, Ludhiana, and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples
Faculty members during the seminar organised at Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, on April 20. (HT PHOTO)
Faculty members during the seminar organised at Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, on April 20. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority’s instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples.

Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.

Kaur also apprised students about the services provided by the government and the high court and encouraged them to adopt a positive mindset in order to eradicate the stereotypes of caste, tribe, religion in the society while choosing a spouse.

The event concluded with an interactive session, in which students’ queries were answered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The areas under Khadakwasla legislative assembly segment are facing a serious water crisis as neither the PMC nor the PMRDA is taking the responsibility to supply water to these areas (HT FILE PHOTO)

    No water in Khadakwasla: Bombay HC seeks reply from PMC, PMRDA

    PUNE The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority to file their reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of Dilip Vedepatil on behalf of the villages in Khdakavasla legislative assembly region to ensure water supply to residents of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.

  • The state health department had suspended the organ transplant license of Ruby Hall Clinic for six months. (HT PHOTO)

    Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic

    PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties.

  • Metro tunnel work underway at Swargate in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension

    The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.

  • In 2019, their relationship took a sour turn, but the minister still still paid for the education of his two kids. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner

    Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding 5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.

  • Students in jubilant mood after 2nd convocation of GADVSU in Ludhiana on April 20, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector

    Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out