Ludhiana | GCG holds seminar protection of liberty of the run-away couples
Adhering with the District Legal Services Authority’s instructions, Women Safety and Legal Literacy Cell of Government College for Girls, on Wednesday organised a seminar on the protection of life and liberty of the run-away couples.
Senior advocate Harsimrat Kaur was the speaker for the day and she sensitised students about the various protections and shelter homes available for the safety of such couples.
Kaur also apprised students about the services provided by the government and the high court and encouraged them to adopt a positive mindset in order to eradicate the stereotypes of caste, tribe, religion in the society while choosing a spouse.
The event concluded with an interactive session, in which students’ queries were answered.
No water in Khadakwasla: Bombay HC seeks reply from PMC, PMRDA
PUNE The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority to file their reply within two weeks while hearing a writ petition filed on behalf of Dilip Vedepatil on behalf of the villages in Khdakavasla legislative assembly region to ensure water supply to residents of Bavdhan Budruk, Kondhawe- Dhawade, New Kopare, Shivane, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi, Uttamnagar, Narhe, Dhayari, Ambegaon, Sus and Mhalunge.
Kidney swap case: HC stays organ transplant licence suspension of Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court stayed the orders passed by the state health department to suspend the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic. The order was passed after the state health department suspended the license for organ transplantation of the hospital for six months in connection to a kidney swapping case reported from the city. The order was pronounced in open court, in the presence of advocates from respective parties.
State approves Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension
The state government on Wednesday gave a nod for Swargate to Katraj underground metro route extension and approved a share of Rs450.95 crore for the project. The Pune Municipal Corporation had cleared the extension of the underground metro rail route, a distance of 5.4km in September 2021 and sent a proposal for approval to the state government. The total project cost is Rs3,668 crore and it is expected to be completed by April 2027.
Minister files extortion case against sister of ex-live-in partner
Mumbai Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde filed an extortion case against the sister of his former live-in partner for allegedly demanding ₹5 crore by threatening to defame him. She said that she will post messages on social media that he forced her to withdraw her rape complaint. In his complaint, the minister stated that since 2004, he has been in a relationship with a woman, with whom he had two kids as well.
Ludhiana | GADVSU’s second convocation: Punjab governor lauds varisty’s contribution to livestock sector
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) chancellor, congratulated the youth who received their degrees after successfully completing the rigorous academic and research programmes in the university. Purohit chaired the second convocation ceremony, which was held on Wednesday. Livestock species are encountering outbreaks of many infectious and contagious diseases in the field. He asked veterinarians to devise easy-to-conduct methods for early detection of such diseases to prevent losses.
