Gen SF Rodrigues: An approachable administrator, who was a man of action

Like a true leader, General Sunith Francis Rodrigues (retd) led from the front, was full of compassion and the doors of Raj Bhavan during his tenure as the UT administrator were always open for the Chandigarh residents.

Rodrigues, a former Indian Army chief, served as the Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator from 2004 to 2010. He passed away in Goa on Friday at the age of 88.

Rajnish Wattas, former principal of the Chandigarh College of Architecture, who closely worked with Rodrigues on several heritage and architecture projects, said, “He was a man of action, direct and commanded respect. He was open to critical views backed by rationality and facts. He treated his team as his family. Several key projects related to Sukhna Lake and creation of artistic works took place during his term.”

Senior bureaucrat Krishna Mohan, who served as the UT home secretary during Rodrigues’ UT stint, said, “He was an incredibly inspiring man and a visionary. Backing his officers to the hilt, he was also very keen to help the downtrodden. He never missed an opportunity to help the citizens, particularly the disadvantageous groups.”

Completion of war memorial, modernisation of government model schools and other key projects were completed during his tenure, said Mohan, adding that he conceptualised eco-park near Mullanpur, and pushed for expansion of health and education infrastructure in the city.

Expressing his sincere condolences to family of the former administrator, Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union railway minister and Chandigarh MP during Rodrigues’ tenure as administrator, said, “He was an immensely dynamic person, full of energy and enthusiasm. He would always see through what he decided to do. A doer, he had a huge capacity to work.”

Former Chandigarh MP Harmohan Dhawan, who also witnessed from close quarters the working of Rodrigues in the city, “He was popular not only among the political parties, but also common citizens. He was a great human and always sensitive to Chandigarh residents’ needs and requirements. An ideal administrator, he was readily accessible to people and listened to their concerns.”

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit expressed his grief over Rodrigues’ demise. In his condolence message, Purohit said Rodrigues was a great strategist, who served as the Chief of Army Staff as well as on the National Advisory Board.

“During his term as Punjab governor, Rodrigues was hugely popular and rendered a great service to the people of the state. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of the nation,” said Purohit, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.