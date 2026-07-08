Generator blast sparks fire at Ludhiana school, scores evacuated

Ludhiana: A major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out at Ram Lal Bhasin Public School in Phase I, Dugri, Ludhiana, on Wednesday morning following an explosion in the generator room. Scores of students and staff members were safely evacuated from the building, preventing any casualties.

A video grab of the fire in the generator room of the school in Dugri, Ludhiana, on Wednesday morning.

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The incident occurred around 8.45am while classes were in progress. According to sources, thick smoke was noticed emanating from the generator room just before an explosion caused flames to rapidly engulf the area, triggering panic across the campus. Teachers immediately alerted the school management and initiated emergency protocols.

As the fire intensified, the administration suspended classes and evacuated the premises. Teachers escorted students to designated assembly points outside the building. Younger children were sent home under the supervision of staff, while parents of older students were contacted to pick up their wards.

Fire officials received the alert at 8.55am, and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to douse the flames within 30 minutes, preventing the blaze from spreading to the classrooms. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the electrical panel inside the generator room.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident caused anxiety among parents, many of whom rushed to the school upon hearing the news, though they were quickly assured of their children’s safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident caused anxiety among parents, many of whom rushed to the school upon hearing the news, though they were quickly assured of their children’s safety. {{/usCountry}}

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Police and fire department officials visited the campus to initiate an inquiry. They examined the school’s electrical infrastructure, fire safety systems, and compliance with mandatory safety regulations.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu also visited the school to assess the situation and meet the management. Emphasising that children’s safety remains the priority, Sidhu promised a thorough investigation and stressed the need for strict adherence to fire safety standards in educational institutions.

When contacted, school principal Jinny Talwar did not answer calls.