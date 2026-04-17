Genuine workers to get IDs back: Vij

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a portal will soon be activated to enable genuine workers to get their identities established, allowing them to avail benefits provided by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Vij was speaking in the context of fake registration of construction workers which the state government inquired into.

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a portal will soon be activated to enable genuine workers to get their identities established, allowing them to avail benefits provided by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

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He said that he sent a proposal in this regard to the high-level committee constituted by the government, and the committee has granted its approval /recommendations. The high-level committee includes director general of the department of science and technology Rajiv Rattan, IG, Ambala, Pankaj Nain, and principal secretary, architecture, Pankaj Agarwal.

The minister said that according to the high-level committee’s recommendations, the board will constitute a grievance committee at the district level to address workers’ issues.

He said that the high-level committee recommended that workers who possess some valid work slips must undergo fresh registration. If these workers are found eligible after verification, they will be provided pending benefits as per their eligibility. He said that reports were received from committees constituted in 22 districts to investigate irregularities related to work slips (90-day work receipts), in which approximately 90 % of the work slips were found to be fake.

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