Get all machinery scrutinised to avail subsidy: Ludhiana chief agriculture officer

In an effort to streamline the subsidy disbursement process for agricultural machinery in Ludhiana, comprehensive scrutiny will be initiated by the Punjab department of agriculture on December 1.

Get all machinery scrutinised to avail subsidy, says Ludhiana chief agriculture officer. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This investigation focuses on the collective purchase of farm machinery by farmers for stubble management.

Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh Benipal said the verification of all beneficiary farmers in the district will take place at designated locations under the supervision of block agriculture officers. The verification process will commence at 9 am, and the collected data will be uploaded on the online portal through the mobile application on real-time basis. Following this procedure, the due subsidy amount will be disbursed.

It is noteworthy that the state government, under the crop residue management scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24, has allocated subsidies for different farmers/cooperative societies/farmer groups/gram panchayats to purchase various paddy residue management machinery.

Chief agriculture officer Benipal appealed to farmers in the district to contact their respective block agriculture offices and transport their machines to the designated locations to ensure the timely issuance of their subsidies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further informed that out of the total 1,125 machines purchased by farmers under the aforementioned scheme, verification for 971 machines has been completed as of November 1, with approximately 154 machines remaining to be verified shortly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON