Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents.

A meeting, which was also attended by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Joginder Singh, in-charge (traffic) Swaran Singh and other concerned officials, on the issue was held at the SP office, following which an initiative was launched on the busy Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) on Monday.

Officials were asked to ensure that heavy vehicles including trucks and buses drive within the speed limit on the left lane (middle lane, in case of three-lane highways), in accordance with sections 4 and 5 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2017 and challans defaulters.

Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents.

“We will be issuing compliance orders to the Haryana roadways and trucker unions, following which meetings will be arranged to sensitise them about the rules and such unwanted incidents are avoided,” he added.

As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.