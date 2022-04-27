Get in lane: Ambala police’s advisory to heavy-vehicle drivers
Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said they have chalked out a plan to promote driving within speed limits in designated lanes, especially for heavy vehicles, with an aim to bring down the number of roads and highway accidents.
A meeting, which was also attended by deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Joginder Singh, in-charge (traffic) Swaran Singh and other concerned officials, on the issue was held at the SP office, following which an initiative was launched on the busy Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH-44) on Monday.
Officials were asked to ensure that heavy vehicles including trucks and buses drive within the speed limit on the left lane (middle lane, in case of three-lane highways), in accordance with sections 4 and 5 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2017 and challans defaulters.
Randhawa said heavy vehicles are often spotted flouting rules which puts commuters at risk of accidents.
“We will be issuing compliance orders to the Haryana roadways and trucker unions, following which meetings will be arranged to sensitise them about the rules and such unwanted incidents are avoided,” he added.
As many as 20 challans were issued to drivers on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
-
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
-
Congress’ Kiran Choudhry hits out at Haryana govt over death of mining workers in Dadum
Following the death of two mining workers in Dadum mining zone, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Tuesday hit out at the state government and the local administration for allowing the mafia to indulge in illegal mining in blatant violation of the approved mining plan, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate.
-
Chandigarh’s Bicycle safety campaign gets rolling
The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has joined hands with a Patiala-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sadak for organising road safety enhancers camps promoting the use of reflective stickers, reflective tags, reflective wristbands, reflective jackets. Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer chief Anindita Mitra added that teams, along with volunteers and mascots, have been organising road safety enhancers camps for over four years now and have covered around 12,000 bicycles at various labour chowks, cycle stands and schools in the states of Punjab and Haryana.
-
Mohali hotel’s MD held in Miss Punjaban sexual harassment case
The contestants were allegedly illegally detained at the hotel in Phase 5 in March Mohali police on Tuesday arrested the owner of Hotel JD Residency in Phase 5, Dinesh Kumar Arora, in connection with the illegal detainment and sexual harassment of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant contestants in March. The managing director of PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, that organises the contest, was previously arrested on April 6. His bail pleas have been rejected twice by court.
-
Two minor sisters burnt alive as their shanty catches fire in Kurukshetra
Two minor sisters were burnt alive as their shanty caught fire in the slum area of Aroopnagar locality in Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district. Police said around 12 goats also died in the fire. The deceased girls were identified as Sharda (3) and Radhika (8), daughters of a migrant labourer. Their brother managed to escape soon after he noticed the fire, police said. Neighbours spotted the fire and informed father of the victims, Kaushik Mukhiya.
