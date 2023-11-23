Get info on who manages broadcast of Punjab assembly proceedings: HC to Bajwa

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday deferred hearing on a plea from Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, asking him to apprise the court about who runs broadcast of the Vidhan Sabha proceedings within four weeks.

The bench of acting chief justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta was hearing a plea from the LoP, who has alleged that attempts were being made to “downplay” the role of the Opposition and “discriminatory” telecast of the assembly debates.

As the hearing began, the court asked Bajwa’s counsel under which statue the demand was being raised by him. The bench also asked whether the live broadcast was being managed by a government firm or a private entity and further whether the high court can entertain the petition.

As his lawyers submitted that they are not aware of the authority that was managing the broadcast, the bench gave him four weeks’ time to ascertain the same and apprise the court by next month. The court has given him liberty to get the information through RTI. However, the detailed order of Thursday’s proceedings is yet to be released by the high court. The high court has not issued notice to the Punjab government or assembly on the issues raised by him.

The plea had alleged anomaly in coverage of proceedings and claimed that it was “violative of Opposition MLAs’ right to equality and freedom of speech and expression and is discriminatory, unjust and arbitrary and against the fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution”.

Bajwa alleged that during the live telecast of the House proceedings, when an Opposition MLA is speaking, the camera is “unfocused and does not show the entirety of the MLA’s speech” in comparison when the chief minister or MLAs from the ruling party are speaking, it is focused and picks up clear audio.”

