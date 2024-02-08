 Getting cleanest city tag new Chandigarh adviser’s priority - Hindustan Times
Getting cleanest city tag new Chandigarh adviser’s priority

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Three months since the post fell vacant, Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, on Wednesday assumed charge as the new adviser to the Chandigarh administrator.

Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre assumed charge as the new adviser to the Chandigarh administrator. (HT File Photo)
In a ceremonial event today, the Chandigarh Police extended a guard of honour to Verma, as he joined his duties at the Chandigarh Secretariat, Sector 9. The new adviser received a welcome from officials of the Chandigarh administration, including Nitin Kumar Yadav, home secretary, Praveer Ranjan DGP, and other senior officials.

During the briefing session with the secretaries and heads of departments today, Verma stressed upon the importance of a corruption-free administration, particularly in public-dealing departments. He said that there is a need to implement an effective anti-bribery management system that supports a working culture based on transparency and integrity.

He emphasised on aligning the Chandigarh administration with the Prime Minister’s Vision 2047, aiming to position Chandigarh as the smartest city in every aspect. He set ambitious goals envisioning Chandigarh as the first union territory to achieve sustainable development goals and secure the top rank for cleanliness nationwide.

