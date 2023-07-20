Ghaggar breach inundates Fatehabad city

After a breach in the Ghaggar river, water entered Fatehabad city on Wednesday. People were having a tough time with their shops and houses inundated.

After a breach in the Ghaggar river, water entered Fatehabad city on Wednesday. People were having a tough time with their shops and houses inundated. (HT Photo)

Crops submerged in five-feet water in the fields adjoining highways. According to Fatehabad administrative officials, nearly 128 villages and 250 hamlets were inundated.

“Two NDRF and four army teams have been pressed into service for rescue operations. Over 20,000 cusecs of water are flowing at Chandpura Cyphon, which is a cause of concern. Sixteen relief camps have been set up in the district where 208 people are staying. Fourteen boats have been pressed into service to provide relief to people,” an official spokesperson said.

Locals staged a protest against the Fatehabad administration for not tackling the situation on time and they feared that their houses may collapse due to the floodwater.

However, the situation in Sirsa district also worsened on Wednesday after the rise of water level in the Ghaggar.

Farmers urged people to put sandbags and boulders near the river to check the flow of water.

The Fatehabad administration has announced closure of all schools for an indefinite period due to the flooding.

Satywart, a farmer from Ding in Sirsa, said the Rangoli nullah is likely to collapse after the Ghaggar water flows into it.

“Water is not flowing smoothly in the Kasankhera miner. This should be broken else it will breach the Ghaggar,” he added.

In many villages, locals were trying to strengthen Ghaggar’s embankments. The water level in the Ghaggar has crossed 46,000 cusecs after 13 years.

