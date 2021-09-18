Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 'Ghar Ghar Naukri' scheme meant for Cong leaders' kin: SAD on job to Kangar's son-in-law
chandigarh news

‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ scheme meant for Cong leaders’ kin: SAD on job to Kangar’s son-in-law

Reacting to job for minister Kangar’s son-in-law, senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia said ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ scheme was restricted to family members of Congress leaders
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:20 AM IST
Terming the appointment of Gursher Singh, revenue minister Gurpreet Kangar’s son-in-law, as patently illegal, former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia said ‘ghar ghar naukri’ scheme was meant for Congress leaders’ kin

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the blatant manner in which all rules were thrown to the wind to give the job of an excise and taxation officer (ETO) to the son-in-law of revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar proved that the Congress’ ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ scheme was restricted to family members of party leaders.

Terming the appointment of Gursher Singh, the minister’s son-in-law, as patently illegal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said it was a cruel joke on lakhs of youth of Punjab who had trusted chief minister Amarinder and his promise to provide one job in each household of the state.

“Forget providing any job to meritorious and needy youth, the government is bent on adjusting kin of its leaders by bending the rules. Earlier, former chief minister Beant Singh’s grandson was given the job of a deputy superintendent of police even though he was not eligible for the post,” Majithia said.

“Two more appointments — those of the sons of Congress legislators Fatehjang Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey — were also cleared by the cabinet but their joining was averted after a vociferous protest by the SAD and people at large,’ he added.

The Akali MLA said the Congress government had not learned from its mistakes. “The revenue minister’s son-in-law has property worth crores of rupees which makes him ineligible for an appointment on compassionate grounds.”

