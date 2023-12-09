Gharaunda to get second ITI

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 09, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved second Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Gharaunda town’s Yamuna belt, MLA Harvinder Kalyan said on Friday

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved second Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Gharaunda town’s Yamuna belt, MLA Harvinder Kalyan said on Friday.

He said that in 2018, first ITI was approved and built in Bastara village on panchayat land for the benefit of youths.

“This second ITI will be built at Kunjpura block for the development of Yamuna belt,” the MLA added.

