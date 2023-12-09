Gharaunda to get second ITI

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved second Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Gharaunda town’s Yamuna belt, MLA Harvinder Kalyan said on Friday.

Second ITI to come up at Gharaunda. (ht file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that in 2018, first ITI was approved and built in Bastara village on panchayat land for the benefit of youths.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“This second ITI will be built at Kunjpura block for the development of Yamuna belt,” the MLA added.