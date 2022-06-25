Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools

300 students of Classes 6 to 10 of Government High School (GHS), Sarangpur, will be shifted to Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 12, said officials.
UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School (GHS), Sarangpur. (SOURCED)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School (GHS), Sarangpur, its teachers and students will be temporarily adjusted in other schools.

Headmistress Manjula and 300 students of Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 12. Another 215 of Classes 1 to 5 will be adjusted at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sarangpur, in evening shift and 26 of nursery at GMSSS, Sarangpur.

A total of 10 teachers have been shifted to GMSSS, Sarangpur, and 15 to GMHS, Sector 12.

