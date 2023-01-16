Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party will see more defections in coming days: Congress

Days ahead of the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammy and Kashmir, more leaders are set to desert the ex-partyman Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

Speaking about the same, Congress leaders on Monday said more leaders from the DAP will rejoin the Grand Old Party in the coming days.

“Tomorrow more leaders from the DAP — the ‘Disappearing Azad Party’ will end their leave of absence and return to where they belong. Expect news from Jammu which is all set to welcome #BharatJodoYatra on Jan 19,” Congress general Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The same comes in the backdrop of a continued reverse exodus of sorts, one that has seen DAP members return to the Congress’ fold after initially having joined Azad’s new political outfit.

Speaking of the latest developments, former Jammy and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said around six leaders from Jammu will rejoin Congress, adding, “These leaders had left the party after Ghulam Nabi Azad formed his own party in September. They have now realised that they committed a mistake and we will welcome them again in Jammu tomorrow.”

Ahmad Mir said more leaders will come into the Congress fold during Bharat Jodo Yatra. “We hope that this yatra will have a positive impact on the people as this yatra is for unity,” he added.

Mir said Congress would welcome all leaders from Azad’s party, adding, “Only those people will stay with Azad who have lost their constituencies in the delimitation exercise.”

Addressing the desertions, senior DAP leader Omar Kakroo said only the leaders who are opposed to change are leaving the party — before highlighting his party’s latest additions: “Every day more and more people and leaders are joining our party.”

Notably, earlier this month, as many as 17 leaders, who were former Congressmen and had joined Azad’s party only around a couple of months ago, rejoined the Grand Old Party at an event in New Delhi.

DAP had been formed in September after Azad quit Congress amid growing differences with the central leadership. Many senior Congress leaders followed Azad into his party fold, but have since deserted Azad.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, will enter the union territory on January 19 and culminate with a planned show of strength at Srinagar on January 30.