Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gift shop gutted in Panchkula; six fire incidents in two days
chandigarh news

Gift shop gutted in Panchkula; six fire incidents in two days

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta visited Raghav Gift Gallery, SCO 19, Sector 11, on Friday to take stock of the damage caused by the fire that erupted in the afternoon
A gift shop was gutted in a fire incident at Sector 11, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora / HT)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

A gift shop was destroyed in a fire incident at Sector 11, Panchkula, on Friday.

The city has reported six fire incidents in the past two days, including four on Diwali. A diagnostic lab in Sector 4 is among the properties gutted.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta visited Raghav Gift Gallery, SCO 19, Sector 11, on Friday to take stock of the damage caused by the fire that erupted in the afternoon.

He announced 5 lakh from his discretionary fund to compensate for the loss. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. No casualties have been reported in the accident.

Gupta urged traders to register themselves under the traders’ welfare board. He said the state government has constituted the board under which insurance benefits up to 25 lakh was provided to traders on the basis of their turnover to compensate for the loss of their stock caused due to fire, theft, flood and earthquake and damage to furniture and other goods.

Fire officer Tarsem said: “Our men are on duty round the clock. So far six cases of fire have been reported in the city in two days. No casualty has been reported so far.”

Earlier, three workers were killed while one was severely injured after a fire broke out at a furniture factory in Panchkula Industrial Area on Tuesday.

