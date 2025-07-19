Gillco MD Ranjit Singh Gill quits SAD

Real estate baron Ranjit Singh Gill, who is known to have been a close aide of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has resigned from the primary membership of the party. While Gill is tight-lipped about his next move, people in the know of the matter said he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in two weeks. Ranjit Singh Gill (HT Photo)

In his resignation letter, Gill cited growing dissatisfaction among grassroots’ workers and the party’s deviation from its core values as the main reasons for his departure.

Addressing mediapersons, Gill, who had been serving as Kharar halqa in-charge, said loyal party workers were being sidelined while outsiders were gaining prominence in the constituency. “The workers felt humiliated by the appointment of new office-bearers. I am stepping down at the will of the people of Kharar,” he said.

“The values that once defined the SAD are slowly fading. I will continue to work for the people, but not within this party,” he added.

When asked about joining another political outfit, Gill said he had not made a final decision. “Wherever my halqa wants me to go, I will serve there. But it is incorrect to say I’m quitting SAD to join another party. I am leaving because the environment here has changed,” he clarified.

Commenting on his relationship with the Badal family, Gill maintained that he still holds them in high esteem but said that the voice of Kharar’s people must be respected.

Gill, who served as the general secretary of SAD, unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017 and 2022 from Kharar. He had founded the Gillco group in 2001. The group has developed multiple residential, commercial, entertainment, and educational projects across Mohali district and is estimated to be worth over ₹74 crore.