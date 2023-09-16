Girl student’s death: 13 students booked for thrashing Punjabi University professor

Patiala Police, on Friday, booked 13 students of Punjabi University for allegedly thrashing a senior professor on the campus on Thursday. An FIR has been registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The university has ordered a probe against the professor after receiving written complaints from the students against him.

Students of Punjabi University protesting on campus on Thursday. (HT File)

Notably, a first-year student of a five-year integrated programme of the Languages Department died at her residence during the wee hours of Thursday. The protesting students are alleging that Professor Surjit Singh used to mentally harass her by not granting her medical leave and scolding her for being absent on medical grounds.

“Of 13, three students have already been identified while 10 students are yet to be identified. We cannot disclose the names of the students at this point,” said Amandeep Singh Brar, Station House Officer, at Urban Estate Police station

Meanwhile, some students on Friday made a written complaint to the vice-chancellor against the professor. In their complaints, the students alleged that the professor used foul and derogatory language against the students in the classroom.

Vice-chancellor professor Arvind said an inquiry has been marked. “I have received the written complaints from the students. A retired judge will look into the complaints,” he said.

Deceased father files police complaint

Father of the deceased girl has also given a written complaint to the police against the professor. In his complaint, the deceased girl’s father claimed that the professor used to mentally harass his daughter.

Faculty members raise concern about safety

On Friday, the university suspended teaching activities on the campus. Faculty members expressed concern over the incident and raised questions about their safety on the campus. Punjabi University Teachers Association (PUTA) also gave a representation to the V-C.

“We (faculty members) are deeply concerned about safety at the campus. Yesterday’s incident has already instilled a sense of fear among the faculty members. We strongly condemn the incident,” said Nishan Singh Deol, president, PUTA.

“I have assured the faculty members that a safe working environment will be provided at the university,” the V-C said.