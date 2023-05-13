CBSE Class 12 results 2023: Girls do it again, top 3 of 4 streams in Chandigarh tricity

In a repeat from last year, girls once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class-12 results across the tricity, clinching the top spot in three of the four streams.

(L to R) Dhwani Bansal scored 99.4% in commerce, Megha Tayal scored 99.2% in humanities and Aarushi Suri scored 98.6% in medical to emerge as toppers in their respective streams in the tricity. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The results were also a clean sweep for Bhavan Vidyalayas in Panchkula and Chandigarh, with their students emerging on the top in all four streams.

Last year, there were seven toppers in the tricity, with three tied at the summit in humanities and two in commerce.

Even then, out of the seven, six were girls, including the medical stream topper, and only the non-medical stream saw a boy coming first. Here, three of the seven toppers were students of Bhavan Vidyalayas.

While CBSE didn’t prepare a merit list for the third year in a row, citing unhealthy competition between students, 99.4% stood as the highest score in the tricity, as per the results shared by schools, with Dhwani Bansal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and Kabir Sandhu of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, sharing the top rank.

While Dhwani appeared in the commerce stream, Kabir sat for non-medical exams. Bansal says she has always been interested in economics and mathematics, and wants to pursue an economics honours course from Sri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi. The economist-in-making likes to unwind to the tunes of Arijit Singh.

Kabir Sandhu scored 99.4% in non-medical, highest in the tricity. (Sant Arora/HT)

Kabir is planning to do a masters in quantum engineering from abroad after a BTech in electrical engineering from an IIT. He is preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced after securing a 99.4 percentile in JEE Main. He likes coding and golfing in his free time, and also binges on Netflix shows to relax.

Megha Tayal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, topped the humanities stream with a 99.2% score. She aspires to become an IAS officer and has already begun working towards her goal. She is also an avid debater and has participated in various Model United Nations (MUN) competitions.

Her schoolmate Aarushi Suri scored 98.6% to rank first in the medical stream. She wants to follow in the footsteps of her parents by becoming a surgeon. She likes to read books and watch TV to de-stress.

