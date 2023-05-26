HP Board Class 10 result: 61 girls, 18 boys grab top 10 ranks

Girls outclassed boys in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Class 10 result, which was declared on Thursday.

Manvi of Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura, topped in the state by securing 99.14% marks.

Addressing a press conference here, HPBoSE secretary Vishal Sharma said the overall percentage was 89.75%, which was higher than the previous year’s 87.5%.

Results are available on HPBoSE’s website www.hpbose.org.

“A total 91,440 students appeared in the examination of which 81,732 passed, 1,682 got compartment and 7,534 failed,” said Sharma.

He said of the 79 students who made it to the top 10 list, 61 were girls and only 18 boys.

At least 22 students of government schools have made it to the merit list.

Diksha Kathyal of Government School, Chabuthra, in Sujanpur Tihra of Hamirpur district scored 99% marks to bag the second position, while Akshit Sharma of New Era Senior Secondary School, Parol, Hamirpur, and Akarshak Thakur of Government School, Badaran in Nadaun of Hamirpur, jointly bagged the third spot with 98.86% marks each.

Simran Kaur of Government School, Rishikesh in Bilaspur secured the fourth position with 98.71% marks and Palak of Little Angel Public School, Mehre in Barsar of Hamirpur district bagged the fifth position with 98.57%.

The board secretary said among the 12 districts, Hamirpur recorded the best result with 96.3% students passing the exam followed by 94.3% in Kangra and 93.11% in Mandi.

Sharma said the candidates who wish to get their answer books of Term-II re-evaluated or rechecked can do so by applying online on board’s website.

They will have to deposit a fee of ₹500 per subject for re-revaluation and ₹400 per subject for re-checking and the last date to apply is June 9.

To apply for revaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject, said Sharma.

