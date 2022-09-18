Gita Mahotsav kicks off in Canada

: The three-day International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav took off in Canada’s Parliament house in Ottawa on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s video message was played during the occasion. A message from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcoming everyone to Parliament Hill for the Mahotsav was also read out at the programme. A spokesperson of the Haryana government said Bhagvad Gita was placed in the library of the Canadian parliament after the head of parliament library received its copy from Gita Manishi Swami Shri Gyananand and Indian-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

