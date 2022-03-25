GLADA razes 23 illegal under-construction colonies in 9 villages in Ludhiana
In a major crackdown against illegal colonies, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished 23 under-construction colonies in nine villages on Rahon road and nearby areas on Thursday.
The demolition drive was conducted in villages, namely Bajra, Noorwala, Kanija, Mangat, Dheri, Kakowal, Sujatwal, Kasabad and Gaunsgarh, in the presence of police force to avoid resistance at the spot
As per the officials, the colonisers had failed to apply under the regularisation policy floated by the government in 2018 and were constructing the colonies illegally . The GLADA teams razed the roads, sewer lines and a few offices of colonisers.
The officials said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been asked to stop issuance of power connections in these illegal colonies and tehsildar (East) has been asked to close the registry of properties or plots in those respective colonies.
GLADA chief administrator (CA) Sandeep Kumar and additional CA Shikha Bhagat said, “Notices have also been installed at the sites to apprise the public of illegally constructed colonies. The public is appealed to not to purchase plots in these unauthorised colonies as the colonisers have failed to pay the regularisation fee, due to which the government will not be able to take up development works at the site.”
