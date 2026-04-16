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Glitch in e-Kharid portal disrupts crop procurement across Haryana mandis

Farmers alleges they had to wait for 3 to 4 hours to enter the grain markets; officials resorted to manual passes to ease situation

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Wheat procurement operations were severely disrupted on Wednesday following a multi-hour outage of the e-Kharid portal, leading to chaotic scenes in Haryana’s grain markets.

At Karnal’s new grain market on NH-44, farmer Veer Singh said he drove 32 km from Dachar village with his nephew to the mandi, where he waited three hours to get his gate pass issued. (HT Photo)

Farmers from mandis in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panipat districts alleged that they had to wait for at least three to four hours before they could enter the grain market to sell their crop. However, authorities resorted to issuing manual passes to ease the situation.

At Karnal’s new grain market on NH-44, farmer Veer Singh said he drove 32 km from Dachar village with his nephew to the mandi, where he waited three hours to get his gate pass issued. “First we queued to get our produce weighed at a weighbridge, then at the entry gate and later for the biometric. It took me four hours just to enter the mandi and the biometric took another hour because my thumbs couldn’t match,” the farmer said.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya said that the portal was non-functional only during the early hours of the day until 12 noon and manual entries were allowed for the farmers’ convenience. Meanwhile, Karnal deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma inspected the Nissing grain market and directed the officials to expedite wheat lifting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Glitch in e-Kharid portal disrupts crop procurement across Haryana mandis
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Glitch in e-Kharid portal disrupts crop procurement across Haryana mandis
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