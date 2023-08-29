Tricity’s threads of memories

In the glitzy realm of fame and stardom, it’s easy to forget that celebrities have lives beyond the spotlight – lives intertwined with cherished traditions and heart warming memories. This Rakshabandhan we delve into a more personal side of celebrities of the region as they get candid about the festival and the memories associated with it. L-R: Actors Simarjeet Singh Nagra; Yamini Singh; and Ranjit Punia (Photos: Instagram)

Ranjit with his cousin Amandeep

Ranjit Punia, Actor

This festival has always been quite special. My first cousin, Amandeep Kaur Sidhu ties me the Rakhi. As I belong to a joint family, I have always shared a close bond with her. She has supported me emotionally and otherwise through all the ups and downs of life and truly been there. My fondest memories of the festival are her sending me Rakhi even if I was shooting in Mumbai or abroad and then her haq-se demanding gifts like some suit she liked.

Yamini with her brother Vikrant

Yamini Singh, Actor

This year, it is probably after ages that I will be able to celebrate the festival with him. I could not celebrate the festival with my brother, Vikrant Singh, for some years when he went to NDA to become an army officer and serve the nation. That was tough but I didn’t really mind as I was proud of the fact that he was out there protecting our borders due to which we got to sleep peacefully in our homes. As a granddaughter, daughter and sister of army officers, I tie the rakhi not only to seek protection for myself as a sister, but for the whole country.

Simarjeet and his sister Aman

Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Actor

The bond between brothers and sisters is a special one. No other relation can take its place. I have a younger sister, Aman. Back when we were kids, we made fun and sweet memories that turned emotional on the last Rakshabandhan before her wedding. Our family is an emotional one and that year the celebrations happened with everyone being teary eyed. It felt she was getting married on the same day and leaving us. Of course, she visits us every year on Rakhi but that year was unforgettable.

