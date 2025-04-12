Global City will be a milestone in Haryana’s development: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Global City will be developed in Gurugram in accordance with international standards and serve as a milestone in the state’s developmental journey. Haryana CM Nayab Saini take part in a Cyclothon 2.0 Yatra organised with the resolve to make Haryana drug-free, in Faridabad. (PTI)

The chief minister chaired a meeting with investors at the Global City project site in Gurugram on Friday where industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar, and Mukesh Sharma were also present.

The chief minister said that the project, with an investment of over ₹1 lakh crore, is expected to benefit approximately 16 lakh people. Once completed, it will generate around 5 lakh employment opportunities. Spread across 1,000-acre, provision of mixed-use land has been made in this project including dedicated zones for residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational institutions.

Highlighting the project’s connectivity, Saini said Global City will be just 30 minutes from Delhi International Airport, 20 minutes from the railway station and only 10 minutes from the heliport and Multimodal Transit Hub.

The chief minister said that the first phase of the project being developed as per global standards, will be completed by the end of next year. In the first phase of the project, ₹940 crore is being spent on an area of 587 acres.

The chief minister said that to ensure a reliable water supply for the city, a mass balancing reservoir with a capacity of 350 million litres will be constructed over 18 acres. This reservoir will serve both functional and aesthetic purposes—acting as a major water storage facility while also enhancing the visual appeal of the city. It will provide a seven-day backup water supply for Global City. He said that there will be a 10.7-km utility tunnel in the Global City, which will have provision for water pipeline, electric cables, fire services, lighting system, ventilation system, fire detection, earthing system etc.

During the meeting, the CM interacted with representatives of 14 prominent private groups, including Macrotech (Lodha), DLF, Adani, RMZ, L&T Realty, Signature Global, Eldeco, Hero Realty, Unity Group, Bestech, Prestige Construction, JLL, CBRE, and ASF. These representatives expressed interest in the Global city and shared valuable suggestions. The chief minister also issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned regarding the suggestions received in the meeting.