Aerotropolis: 195-crore tender awarded, work to begin on grid roads

Having planned to roll out its latest offering — Aerotropolis — only after completing the development works, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has allotted the tender for construction of grid roads in the project’s Pockets A, B, C and D.

The work, allotted at an approximate cost of ₹195 crore, is expected to be completed by April 2025.

Its seventh independent township, Aerotropolis will come up on 5,500 acres in the vicinity of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on both sides of the Banur-Zirakpur road.

An extension of GMADA’s Aerocity, it will comprise both commercial and residential plots in the four pockets. Proposed to be around 8,600 in number, the residential plots will range from 100 to 2,000 square yards and are expected to cost ₹40,000 per square yard.

“Aerotropolis will be developed over approximately 5,500 acres in different phases. In the first phase, grid roads will be laid in around 1,650 acres, while work on internal roads will be taken up in the next phase. The area so developed will be put to residential, commercial and institutional use,” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, chief administrator, GMADA.

On the tender for the grid roads, Gupta said the work had been allotted to M/s SBEIPL-HRG (JV). “The company will develop the grid roads of different pockets provisioned in the project. Completion of this work will provide shape to the project and pave the way for further construction activities,” he added.

Being a composite project, the contractor will lay the civil, public health and electrical services. As all services will be laid simultaneously, planned development will be ensured, he said.

Notably, in 2021, the then principal secretary, housing and urban development, Sarvjit Singh had issued orders that development work be carried out first before launching any township.

“Aerotropolis is located in close proximity to the international airport as well as located adjacent to the already developed Aerocity and IT City townships of GMADA. It will be one of the most sought-after future destinations, be it for living or running a business venture,” said the chief administrator.

GMADA had started the process of land acquisition for Aerotropolis in May 2017.

The land being acquired is located on either side of the Banur-Zirakpur road in Bakarpur, Rurka, Safipur, Matran, Siaun, Manauli, Patton, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Naraingarh and Chhat villages.

Through the state government’s land pooling scheme, the landowners will be provided residential or commercial plots instead of monetary compensation in lieu of their land. For those not opting for land pooling, the monetary compensation ranges from ₹1.82 crore to ₹4 crore per acre, the highest provided by GMADA till date.

A Delhi-based architecture studio has been hired to develop the project.

