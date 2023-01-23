GMADA, MC pumping in 2.5 crore to spruce up Mohali before G20 Summit

With Chandigarh all set to host two meetings of the G20 Summit in January and March, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Mohali municipal corporation are also on their toes to beautify the roads linking Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali to the venue of the meetings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the two meetings, the first will be held on January 30-31 and the second in March. Around 170 delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, are expected to arrive in Chandigarh for the meetings. Apart from the meetings, the delegates will be given a tour of famous sites in the city, including Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and Capitol Complex.

G20 nations comprise the world’s major developed and developing countries, accounting for 80% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it a premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Tri-coloured street lights

As part of the road beautification, GMADA will be installing tri-coloured street lights on the stretch between the Airport Chowk and IISER, Sector 81.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mohali doesn’t have any such lights. The work will be completed before commencement of the G20 Summit meetings. We have jurisdiction till IISER Chowk and the remaining route from IISER to Chandigarh will be taken care of by Mohali MC,” said a senior GMADA officer.

Other than this, GMADA has allotted tenders for painting road curves, installing road furniture, including crash barriers, and repairing and beautifying Airport Chowk, besides installation of grilles. Plants and flower pots on footpaths and road dividers have also been planned to spruce up the stretch.

Asked about the potholes on the railway bridge near JLPL residential project, another senior GMADA officer said, “We cannot repair the road for now, as the complete stretch will have to be blocked. Moreover, the weather is not conducive for recarpeting. However, temporary repairs will be carried out a few days before the summit. The tender for repair work has already been allotted.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire beautification features are expected to cost GMADA around ₹2 crore, said sources.

MC to depict Punjabi culture opposite IISER

On its end, the Mohali MC will be beautifying three roads, including IISER to Chandigarh; Sector 66/67 dividing road and Sohana gurdwara to YPS Chowk.

It is also decorating the area opposite IISER with landscaping, where it also plans to install statues depicting Punjabi culture.

“The landscaping work has almost been completed. We will install statues portraying Punjabi culture on the top within a week, besides plants and flower pots around the perimeter,” said Sunil Sharma, executive engineer, MC.

According to MC officials, tender for beautification of the aforesaid roads has been allotted to Adarsh Co-operative Society, while the contract for painting side walls and grilles has been given to Sehaj Cooperative Society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PSPCL is repairing the street lights on these roads, while MC contractors are pruning trees and planting new ones on the roadsides and dividers. “Apart from grilles, footpaths are also being painted. We will leave no stone unturned to beautify and light up our roads during the G20 Summit and also for the state government’s Progressive Punjab Investors Summit that will be held at Indian School of Business, Mohali, in February,” shared a senior MC officer.

The revamp will set MC back by around ₹40- ₹50 lakh, said sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON