GMADA razes illegal constructions in Kharar

The regulatory wing of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) razed several illegal constructions in Sahora Village, Kharar, including six under construction houses and sewerages.

“The houses which were demolished didn’t have required no objection certificates (NOC) or change of land use (CLU) and were constructed without proper permissions. We gave prior notices to the owners. The houses were empty,” shared a senior GMADA officer.

According to the officials, action was also taken against illegal colonies in the area.

“We also uprooted sewerages and roads constructed in illegal colonies there. The drive will continue across the district to remove unauthorised structures”, added the officer.