GMADA speeds up complaint resolution for property owners

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 03, 2024 09:24 AM IST

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday stated that it had brought down the pendency of citizen centric services in its various branches.

GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar said sincere efforts were made by the concerned officials to deliver the services to the citizens in a seamless and time bound manner. (HT FIle Photo)

In a press release, the development authority stated that the additional chief administrator (ACA) had been assigned the responsibility of monitoring the pendencies.

GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar said sincere efforts were made by the concerned officials to deliver the services to the citizens in a seamless and time bound manner.

Public services, such as transfer and sale of properties, issuance of conveyance deed and no dues certificate, and sanction of building plans, see the most amount of pending cases.

“While pending applications were once brought down to zero last week, officials have been instructed to keep up the momentum and not let pendencies increase considerably in any case,” Kumar said.

He added that the move is in compliance with the directions of minister of housing and urban development Hardip Singh Mundian and the administrative secretary of the ministry to deliver citizen services timely, as prescribed by the Right To Services Act, and avoid harassment of applicants.

In addition to this, GMADA said, the ACA has been making random calls to people whose requests have been marked as addressed to ensure their satisfaction and garner feedback.

