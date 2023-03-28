GMADA releases 15.81 crore owed to Mohali MC for development works

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMohit Khanna, Mohali
Mar 28, 2023 03:12 AM IST

The development works pertain to maintenance of sewer lines, stormwater drains, water supply, solid waste management, street lights, toilet blocks, roads, footpaths and parks

After multiple reminders from the municipal corporation (MC) to release its share of funds for development works in Mohali, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has released the second instalment of 15.81 crore of the total 50 crore owed.

As per a 2020 agreement, GMADA has to foot 25% cost of any development work carried out by MC. But due to delay in payments, development works have been affected in 16 sectors.

In June last year, MC had written to GMADA to release funds owed for development works in Sectors 66 to 82 over the past three years.

Since then, the authority has released 32 crore of the total 50 crore owed, while 18 crore are pending.

Municipal commissioner Navjot Kaur said GMADA had received 15.81 crore that will be used for development works. On its end, GMADA has sought details of the works executed by the civic body in 2021-22 and 2022-23, claiming that no details have been shared by the civic body till date.

