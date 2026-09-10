Thirteen of the 14 paediatric and neonatal ventilators at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, have been non-functional for nine months, leaving just one operational machine for the entire department, right to information (RTI) records reveal.

GMC Baramulla gasps as 13 of 14 child ventilators lie defunct

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North Kashmir’s largest health institution has also dealt with a defunct CT scan machine for weeks, forcing patients to pay higher rates at private diagnostic centres.

An RTI filed by Awami Ittehad Party leader Inam-ul-Nabi reveals zero expenditure on equipment repair and maintenance since January 1, 2020. The response recorded “nil” for audits and inspections during this period, though no machine was officially declared beyond repair.

The RTI attributes the prolonged downtime to missing consumables and delayed replacement parts, noting that procurement and repair requests remain pending. While the hospital’s Hamilton C1 ventilators have expired warranties with no active comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC), the CMC for its B-Vent Evolution 3e units remains valid until November 15, 2026.

“The issue has been brought to the health minister’s knowledge,” said Zahoor Peerzada, the officer on special duty to health minister Sakina Itoo. “Instructions have been issued that this lapse will not be tolerated and requires a proper investigation.”

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{{^usCountry}} When contacted, GMC, Baramulla, principal Majid Jahangir did not respond to requests for comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted, GMC, Baramulla, principal Majid Jahangir did not respond to requests for comment. {{/usCountry}}

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