GMCH-32 confers 354 degrees at first postgraduate convocation

As many as 354 students of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, received their degrees at the college’s first postgraduate convocation on Friday. The students who received gold medals at the first postgraduate convocation ceremony of GMCH-32. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The ceremony took place at the college auditorium, where 332 students were awarded doctor of medicine (MD)/master of surgery (MS ) degrees, 19 were awarded MPhil degrees in clinical psychology and psychiatric social work, and three doctorate of medicine (DM) degrees.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Nine students were honoured with prestigious medals in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. These included four Dr Suman Kochhar Memorial Medals, two Dr BS Chavan Memorial Awards and three MPhil gold medals. Seven of the nine medal recipients were in attendance.

In his convocation address, chief guest Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, said, “I urge you to give back to society, especially to those who are less privileged. Thus, you will be contributing to nation building and more than that, it will give you immense joy and you will prove to be a role model for future generations.”

He appreciated that out of the nine gold medallists, seven were women.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and UT medical education and research secretary Ajay Chagti were also present on the occasion.

GMCH director principal Dr AK Attri said, “Our postgraduate students have consistently expressed the desire to have their convocation at GMCH, allowing them to receive their degrees in person. We are grateful to Panjab University for permitting us to host the first convocation for our postgraduate students.”

Meet the rising stars of medical excellence

First doctor in her family

Dr Mudita Gulati, recipient of the Dr Suman Kochar Memorial Medal in MD radiodiagnosis, graduated in 2020 after completing her MBBS and MD from the same institution. As the first doctor in her family, Dr Gulati, currently practising at PGIMER, values the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of others.

It’s all in the family

Dr Harsimran Bhatia, holding an MD in radiodiagnosis, received the Dr Suman Kochhar Memorial Medal for academic excellence. Raised in a family of doctors, medicine was a natural choice for her. Dr Bhatia, a gold medallist in MBBS and top graduate, she now specialises in teleradiology after completing senior residency at PGIMER.

Giving back to alma mater

Dr Deepika Lamba, who completed her MPhil in clinical psychology from the institution from 2014 to 2016, received a gold medal for academic achievements. Eight years later, she is now serving as a clinical psychologist at her alma mater. She emphasised the growing importance of clinical psychology in addressing mental health issues and encouraged aspiring psychologists to go slow and keep walking towards their dream.

Humility her prescription for success

Dr Nishtha Kumar, who completed MPhil in clinical psychology in 2015 batch, emphasised the importance of humility and ambition as her success mantra. Dr Kumar, who completed her MBBS from Delhi University, underscored the need for mental health awareness, which motivated her choice of pursuing this course.

Age no barrier for social worker

Chandrabala, a 52-year-old social worker at GMCH-32, recently completed her MPhil in psychiatric social work after 20 years of service at the same institution. She began her course at the age of 43, specialising in counselling and family-related issues. With her MPhil, she gained clinical experience in managing patients’ treatment plans and handling their legal matters.

Orthopaedic surgery his first choice

Dr Akash Deep Singh, who finished MS in orthopaedics, was the only male student to receive a gold medal. He emphasised that orthopaedic surgery, his first choice, was a growing field. Reflecting on the significance of the day, he highlighted the importance of consistent hard work in medicine, both during studies and throughout one’s career.