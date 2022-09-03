Goa police seals Sonali Phogat’s locker
Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said that Sonali Phogat’s family was asked about the password to the locker but they were not aware of it, following which her PA and accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan was asked about it virtually
: The Goa police team, probing the death of BP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, searched her house in Hisar for the third consecutive time on Friday and sealed the locker of an almirah after it failed to open it due to wrong passwords.
Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said that Phogat’s family was asked about the password to the locker but they were not aware of it, following which her PA and accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan was asked about it virtually.
“He told different passwords twice but both the passwords were wrong. Hence, the locker was sealed,” D’Costa said.
The police official said they have collected some documents from Phogat’s house in Sant Nagar in Hisar and if required, they will again visit the banks and tehsil for more details about her accounts and property.
Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said the Goa police have searched her room but they did not open Sangwan’s room.
“The Goa police are wasting time in the name of investigation. Sudhir will reveal everything. The police should ask him for the key to his room and search the same. We are not happy with the Goa police’s probe,” he said. ENDS
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics