Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Goatherd’s severed head found three weeks after murder in Mohali
chandigarh news

Goatherd’s severed head found three weeks after murder in Mohali

The head was exhumed from near a house opposite the Punjab chief minister’s farmhouse, just a few metres away from where the victim’s body was discovered on June 20
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The victim was beheaded during a drunken brawl in Siswan on June 12. (Representational photo)

Three weeks after a 40-year-old goatherd was beheaded during a drunken brawl in Siswan on June 12, police found the severed head near the farmhouse of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday.

The head was exhumed from near a house opposite the farmhouse, just a few metres away from where the victim’s body was discovered on June 20.

Three accused – Satnam Singh of Parol village and Desh Raj and Jagir Singh of Nagal village – have already been arrested for the murder of the victim, Sucha Singh.

According to police, Jagir had purchased goats worth 40,000 from Sucha Singh. As he did not want to pay him, he, along with Satnam and Desh Raj, killed Sucha Singh by beheading him and buried his body and head in different locations.

The deceased is survived by his wife, an 18-year-old son and two minor daughters. All accused are facing a case of murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

