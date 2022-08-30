Gogi discusses delimitation process, developmental projects with Ludhiana MC chief

With an eye on the civic body elections, Ludhiana West legislator Gurpreet Gogi on Tuesday conducted a meeting with municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal to discuss the status of delimitation process and the pending development works in his constituency.

In the meeting held in MC Zone D office, the Gogi pulled up the contractor company officials for non-functional street lights and called for strict action against them.

The same comes at a time when the Congress party, who have the majority the municipal corporation (MC) General House is seen to be on the back foot after the arrest of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.

Sources said changes were being made in the boundaries of wards in all the constituencies across the city as part of the delimitation process.

The opposition parties in the state assembly including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf party (L IP), have alleged foul play in the ward delimitation process, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of trying to divide the votes by tweaking the boundaries.

Dismissing the allegations, Gogi said the AAP government was only making corrections as boundaries were wrongly rejigged by the Congress during the last delimitation process taken up before the previous municipal elections.

“The boundaries have to be changed as the wards need to be divided properly considering the population of each ward. A survey of population is also going on in the city and it is expected that the delimitation process will be completed by September end,” he added.

Proposes ‘mini assembly’ at Zone D office

With the civic body facing a space shortage to hold General House meetings in the hall of Zone A office, Gogi proposed to establish a ‘mini assembly’ at the parking site of MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

He said the parking could be moved to the other side of the office and a meeting hall be set up with separate space for councillors, media and residents who wish to attend the meeting after getting permission from the authorities.