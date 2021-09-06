Golconda Masters: Gandas wins, Kochhar finishes runner-up

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas put up a stoic performance on the final day to lift his maiden professional trophy at the Golconda Masters Telangana Open 2021 presented by Vooty & Haldi at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course.

Gandas (64-58-64-64), the overnight leader by five shots, turned in a card of two-under 64 featuring four birdies and two bogeys to end up with a tournament tally of 22-under 250 and thus prevail by an impressive three strokes at the ₹40-lakh event, which marked the resumption of the 2020-21 PGTI season after a six-month forced break due to Covid-19.

The 25-year-old Gandas collected a cheque for ₹ 6,46,600 to move up from eighth to fourth in the PGTI Order of Merit. His total earnings for the season now read ₹24,12,350.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Singh Kochhar (67-64-63-59) shot the day’s best score of seven-under 59 to jump three spots and finish runner-up at 19-under 253. The 22-year-old Kochhar has now further extended his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit as his season’s earnings stand at ₹42,95,130.

Kochhar’s flawless round, the lowest of the day, saw him make all greens in regulation. The two-time winner this season sank a 30-feet birdie on the 15th and landed his tee shot within two feet of the pin for a tap-in birdie on the 18th.

“I’m very proud of my effort as I didn’t get any practice in 10 days prior to this event, because I was unwell. A runner-up finish in that context is special,” said Kochhar, who continues as the PGTI Order of Merit leader.