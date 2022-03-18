Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Golden Temple Ragis question jathedar’s statement on SAD poll debacle

Golden Temple Ragis led by Bhai Onkar Singh approached the Akal Takht secretariat and handed over a memorandum criticising acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement
The Golden Temple Ragis said acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs.
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Ragis of the Golden Temple have raised a banner of revolt against the jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, over his recent statement in support of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which suffered a rout in the recently held Punjab assembly elections.

The devotional hymn singers of Darbar Sahib’s Ragi Sabha led by Bhai Onkar Singh on Thursday approached the Akal Takht secretariat and handed over a memorandum criticising acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement.

“... the statement you gave recently has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. You have used a derogatory word against Sikhs. The seat from which you speak is considered as the voice of Guru Hargobind Sahib (sixth Sikh guru) by Sikhs, so you should utter polite words,” the memorandum reads.

It further says: “Jathedar ji, during your tenure, many chances had come when you should have spoken, but you didn’t speak. You talked about the Akali Dal. Some people of the Akali Dal, who had been eroding the Sikh doctrines, have been rejected by the people, but not the entire Akali Dal... You appear to have been supporting some persons in your statement and it doesn’t suit you. We request you to give statements by taking care of the greatness of the Takht.”

Ragis Davinder Singh, Shokeen Singh, Karnail Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Karaj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harjeet Singh, Satnam Singh, Subhdeep Singh, Sulakhan Singh and Jarnail Singh were among others present on the occasion.

Expressing concern over the SAD’s historic defeat in the Punjab assembly elections, Giani Harpreet Singh last Saturday gave a call for unity to all Akali factions, saying that the debacle of the over century-old party is “deadly” for the Sikh community as well as the country.

