Golden Temple: Work begins to install solar power plant

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday initiated the work to install a solar power plant to supply electricity to the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

“On the one hand, it will spread a message among the sangat (community) to use natural resources, and on the other, it will highly reduce electricity expenses,” said SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The 700 kilowatt plant is being installed on the roof of Mata Ganga Niwas inside the complex. The sewa (voluntarily service) is being performed by the US-based United Sikh Mission.

The SGPC had earlier sought permission from the Punjab government to install a higher capacity solar plant at Gurdwara Satlani Sahib near Amritsar.

“A meeting was also held with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, but so far the permission has not been granted,” said the apex gurdwara body chief. “Once we get the permission, another plant of 2 megawatt power will be installed, and other gurdwaras could be used for this purpose as well.”