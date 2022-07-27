Goldy Brar’s 2 aides arrested in Bathinda

BATHINDA: In a joint operation, sleuths of the Bathinda police and the state’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested two aides of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in Bathinda.

Brar is the key accused and conspirator in the Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

A release issued by the Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav’s office on Tuesday evening said seven weapons and ammunition were recovered from the history-sheeters identified as Malkit Singh, alias Kitta, and Hardeep Singh, alias Mamma.

Police have also recovered an illegally procured police uniform of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from their possession.

The two were arrested on Monday morning near Narsingh Colony from Doomwali in Bathinda district that is located near the Haryana border.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Sangat police station on Monday but the Bathinda police administration did not disclose it until the DGP announced it a day after.

In-charge of Bathinda police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) Tarjinder Singh said a local court sent the two in police remand till July 29.

The DGP said that following a tipoff, the AGTF team along with Bathinda police nabbed the culprits when they were riding a motorcycle while escaping to Haryana.

Not ruling out the connection of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the DGP added that the police are investigating from that angle too.

“On directions of Goldy Brar, the two had unsuccessfully attempted to murder a Rajasthan-based gangster Kailash Manju at Jaisalmer when he was out on bail. Also, the two had also unsuccessfully tried to kill three associates— Dagar, Fateh Nagar, and Kaunsal Chaudhary, of gangster Sukha Duneke when Nakodar police had brought them on production warrant in connection with the murder case of kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia,” said the police.

