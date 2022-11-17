Golf Masters 2022: Defending champion Yuvraj Sandhu shoots nine-under 63 to take lead

City-based golfer and defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu on Wednesday made a quick start to the Masters 2022, striking a scintillating nine-under 63 to take the early lead in round one at the Digboi Golf Links.

Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who made two chip-ins on the day, returned an eight-under 64 to be placed second at the ₹75 lakh event. Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul was placed third at 65, while Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma stood fourth trailing by a shot.

Yuvraj, the 2022 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Order of Merit leader and a winner of four titles this season, had a whirlwind start with three birdies on the first four holes. A bogey and birdie on the fifth and ninth respectively meant that he made the turn at three-under.

The 25-year-old’s birdie on the 11th saw him rediscover his groove. He then picked up five more birdies and landed close to the pin consistently thereafter.

Recalling his special connection with the course, where he won his first PGTI event last year, Sandhu said, “I’m feeling a little nostalgic coming back. I’m playing on those good memories. This year the weather is even better and that makes the playing experience here at Digboi that much more special.”

“The stretch of birdies from the 11th onwards was the highlight today. After a good start, I had a quiet few holes but then on the back-nine I kept telling myself to hit maximum greens in regulation. With that thought I started hitting the ball really close and got on a birdie run,” he added.

Prominent names, Khalin Joshi shot a 69 to be tied 13th while Udayan Mane and Manu Gandas carded 70s to be tied 19th. Among the local professionals, Deven Bhumij was tied 32nd at 71 while Dulal Kalowar and Deepraj Chetia were both tied 44th at 72.

Pro-Golf Tour: Avani in driver’s seat

Amateur Avani Prashanth, a two-time winner in 2021 on the pro circuit, put herself in the driver’s seat after the first round with a superb four-under 68 on the first day of the 15th leg of the Pro-Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday.

After a bogey free four-under front nine, Avani had two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for the day’s only under par round. After a busy international season this year, Avani scored birdies at the second, from the fourth to sixth holes and later on the 12th and 13th. The dropped shots came on 10th and 15th.

Avani, 16, is now five shots clear of eight players who are tied at 1-over 73. The pack of eight includes last week’s winner Ridhima Dilawari and two amateurs, Heena Kang and Jia Kataria.

Among other prominent names, Gaurika Bishnoi and Hitaashee Bakshi were tied 9th with 74, Sneha Singh (77) was tied 13th, Neha Tripathi and Seher Atwal were tied 19th with 78 and Afshan Fatima, runner-up last week, was 23rd with a round of 79.

City’s Bobby Sandhu clinches golf title

Sandeep Bobby Sandhu of the Chandigarh Golf Club clinched the overall AVT Champions Tour’s Kolkata leg title with rounds of 75-73 (148). Defending champion and former pro golfer Sanjeev Mehra finished second, three shots behind Sandhu at The Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Sandhu started the final day one shot behind Mehra, but his consistency saw him take the lead by the turn on the 9th hole. He further consolidated his position by making birdies on the 15th and 16th hole to take a comfortable lead.

AVT Champions Tour is open to amateur golfers above the age of 50 and is played across four kegs.