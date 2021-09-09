PGTI Players Championship: Yashas takes lead at Panchkula Golf Club

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra set the bar with a top-notch seven-under 65 in round one of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by the government of Haryana and Panchkula Golf Club on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Yashas, who secured tied 11th on the PGTI last week, continued his good form with an error-free effort at one of his favoured venues where he has struck some low scores in the past.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh was the highest-placed tricity golfer as he shot a 68 to occupy fifth position.

The eight players bunched in tied sixth at a score of 69 included the Chandigarh trio of PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, Abhijit Singh Chadha and the seasoned Amritinder Singh as well as the Bengaluru duo of Chikkarangappa and M Dharma, Kolkata’s Shankar Das, Mhow-based Om Prakash Chouhan and Delhi’s Kartik Sharma.

Reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion Rashid Khan of Delhi, who ended tied seventh last week, also continued to impress with a five-under 67 that saw him end the opening day tied second place along with Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia and Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat.

Defending champion Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh and Gurugram-based Manu Gandas, winner of the PGTI last week, were both placed tied 26th with scores of 72.