Goods worth over 23 crore seized in Haryana since March 1

Different enforcement agencies have seized goods worth over ₹23 crore, including ₹4 crore in cash in Haryana since March 1, according to a government spokesperson. Different enforcement agencies have seized goods worth over ₹ 23 crore, including ₹ 4 crore in cash in Haryana since March 1, according to a government spokesperson. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

During a meeting chief secretary TVSN Prasad held to review Lok Sabha elections arrangements and preparedness for the impending heat waves, it emerged that enforcement agencies have seized goods valued ₹23.31 crore since March 1.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Notably, significant seizures include cash amounting to ₹4.05 crore, liquor valued at ₹8.17 crore, drugs totalling ₹8.02 crore, precious metals worth ₹1.73 crore, and freebies valued at ₹1.33 crore,” the spokesperson said pointing out that chief secretary directed the officers to maintain strict vigilance over such activities.

Present in the meeting were DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal, principal secretary Devendra Kalyan, while divisional commissioners, IGs, deputy commissioners, and superintendents of police from all districts also participated via video conference.

The chief secretary told the authorities to make adequate arrangements for drinking water at polling stations on May 25. It was informed that the first randomisation of EVMs is scheduled for April 25 with the second randomisation to be conducted after the arrival of general observers.

Sirsa tops in poll violation complaints

As many as 2,423 complaints pertaining to violation of election code of conduct have been received in Haryana via “C-Vigil” mobile app with the highest 502 complaints coming from Sirsa district, chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said.

Providing district-wise details, he said that 455 complaints have been received from Ambala, 64 from Bhiwani, 264 from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 140 from Gurugram, and 164 from Hisar.

Similarly, 30 complaints have been received from Jhajjar, 50 from Jind, 54 from Kaithal, 22 from Karnal, 54 from Kurukshetra, 6 from Mahendragarh, 44 from Mewat, 69 from Palwal, 108 from Panchkula, 13 from Panipat, 28 from Rewari, 89 from Rohtak, 134 from Sonepat, and 62 complaints from Yamunanagar have been received. Among these, 2,079 complaints were found to be valid, and action was taken accordingly.

He appealed to the citizens to support in making the elections fair and transparent. He said that citizens can take photos or record two-minute videos and upload them on this app. The photo or video is uploaded on the app along with the GPS location and complaints are resolved within 100 minutes of registration, he said.