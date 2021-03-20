Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Governance reforms: PU extends deadline for suggestions
Governance reforms: PU extends deadline for suggestions

Various stakeholders can give their inputs to the high-level committee through designated portal till March 26
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A high-level committee of experts was constituted by Vice-President to initiate governance reforms at Panjab University. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Panjab University (PU) has extended the date for inviting inputs from all stakeholders for governance reforms of the varsity till March 26 through its designated portal.

This was said by Vikram Nayyar, officiating registrar and member secretary of the committee constituted for the governance reforms. The portal can be accessed at https://pugovernancereforms.puchd.ac.in.

Earlier the deadline for inputs was Friday (March 19).

The high-level committee of experts has been constituted by vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, after the University Grants Commission (UGC) in November informed PU to initiate governance reforms as per provisions of the PU Act.

The university had then written to UGC seeking a plan regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. PU is governed by a 91-member senate, whose term ended on October 31 without fresh elections.

During the first meeting on March 10, the committee decided to seek inputs from all stakeholders before making any recommendations.

