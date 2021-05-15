Governance reforms: Punjab wants governor to be PU chancellor

The Punjab government has finally sent its comments to the Panjab University reforms committee, in which it has recommended that the governor of Punjab be made the chancellor of the university instead of the vice-president of India.

Director of public instruction (DPI) Paramjit Singh, who is a member of the committee representing Punjab, has written to the chairperson of the committee, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, vice-chancellor RP Tiwari asking that the governor be restored as chancellor of the university.

The government has also asked the university’s senate to consider the recommendations. The subcommittee is of the view that four senate members should be elected from among registered post graduate fellows. Of the four, three may be from Punjab, and one from Chandigarh. It has also recommended that 18 members of the senate be nominated by the chancellor from among academicians, of which nine should be in consultation with the government of Punjab. Singh has asked that these recommendations be incorporated in the main body of the final report and not as an annexure.

These comments were supposed to be sent to the chairperson of the committee by April 26. However, the DPI had said that the government was busy with Covid management of the state. The 11-member panel of experts was constituted by the chancellor in February to recommend governance reforms in light of the New Education Policy after the University Grants Commission in November 2020 asked the varsity to initiate governance reforms as per provisions of the PU Act and Regulations.

