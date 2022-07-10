Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Governing body for PGI’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth 10 cr

The body approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of 10.73 crore, under the capital head and 2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.

In the meeting, held under chairpersonship of Baljit Kaur, Punjab social security, women and child development minister, the members also recommended the state’s public works department (PWD) should hand-over ICU, high dependency unit and 11 private rooms to the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre.

The minister also announced an increase in the salaries of already working outsourced employees, as was proposed by the project director-cum-member secretary.

The centre’s member secretary and vice-chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, Raj Bahadur expressed his gratitude to the members and said that over 6,000 major spinal surgeries have been successfully conducted at the centre.

The meeting was also attended by director social security Punjab; additional finance secretary Punjab; director health services Punjab; Dr Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent of PGIMER; along with others.

